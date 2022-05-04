Howard Stern is one of the many celebrities to be outraged by the leaked Supreme Court opinion from Justice Samuel Alito arguing that Roe v. Wade be overturned.

“How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me,” Stern declared during Tuesday’s edition of his SiriusXM radio show.

“Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don’t want them don’t raise these kids and then we’re stuck with them,” he continued, pointing out that people “who are anti-abortion… don’t give to charity, they don’t raise these kids. I don’t know who they think is going to raise them. Men were ready to tear this country down because we asked them to wear a mask, let alone have some baby they don’t want.”

Howard Stern blasts the Supreme Court. Says unwanted babies should be able to “live at the Supreme Court” and be raised by the Justices overturning Roe. pic.twitter.com/ghBdTMnUHV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 4, 2022

Stern singled out America’s outdated electoral college, which placed Donald Trump in the White House even though he received millions fewer votes than Hillary Clinton.

“How did we get to this point?” asked Stern. “How much more are we going to take? How much more of this bulls**t that some hillbilly in South Dakota gets a more important vote cause he lives in South Dakota.”

Stern then offered a novel solution for what to do with all the unwanted babies that would result from an abortion ban.

“Let me tell you something. Here’s what I say,” said Stern. “All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want.”