After Netflix viewers’ positive response to “Love on the Spectrum”, the Australian reality show chronicling the difficult dating adventures of a variety of people on the autism spectrum, a U.S. version is poised to arrive.

“Love on the Spectrum – U.S.” features a disparate array of American singles, each of whom is on the autism spectrum, as they navigate their own individual searches for love.

On Wednesday, May 4, Netflix unveiled a first-look trailer for the debut season of the U.S. version, introducing the cast of singles whose lives will be followed.

“My ideal partner would be someone who can depend on me,” says one of the autistic singles, Dani. “We want to depend on each other.”

Another, Steve, shares his own wish: “To have a lovely lady, that would be an absolute dream.”

And while they may be on various degrees of the autism spectrum, they are all fundamentally searching for the same thing. “Respect, understanding and a whole lot of love,” says one of the series’ subjects.

“‘Love on the Spectrum – U.S.’ is an insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series following autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships,” says Netflix in its official synopsis.

“Following the success of the multi award-winning Australian series, this U.S.-based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find, love.”

“Love on the Spectrum – U.S.” premieres on Wednesday, May 18.