Kylie Jenner took fans behind the scenes of her Met Gala prep which included a glimpse of her newborn son.

From the first Off-White fitting in Palm Springs which included multiple dresses to taking her private plane to NYC to the gala itself, the whole ordeal was detailed.

While Kylie and Travis Scott’s son’s face couldn’t be seen, she did show her “son’s cute shoes” while he sat in his car seat.

“You look so f**king good,” Khloe Kardashian said at another fitting while eating a dipped cone. “Kylie, will you marry me?”

Kim Kardashian also made an appearance 10 hours into her 14 hour hair dye job to become blonde for her Marilyn Monroe look.

As it came time to get ready, Kylie teared up getting her makeup done.

“The only reason I came to the Met this year,” she said. “Unless I can go and honour Virgil [Abloh]…and I would wear Off-White then that’s the only reason I would go to honour him.”

Kylie Jenner. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock — Photo: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Jenner was supposed to attend the 2020 Met Ball with Off-White designer Abloh before it got cancelled. Abloh died in November 2021 following a cancer battle.

“It also puts off the pressure of what people think about my look because I love it so much. It’s so much more special to me that I don’t care what people think. It’s very special,” she added.

“I’ve already cried a few times. I actually can’t talk about it until the day is over because I’m gonna cry about it.”

Kylie previously posted on Instagram about paying tribute to Abloh.

“I’m humbled to wear this dress and honour my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever,” she wrote.