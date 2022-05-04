Minnie Driver is looking back at “Good Will Hunting” and how being told she wasn’t “sexy” enough to play Harvard student Skylar affected her.

Previously telling Variety how Ben Affleck and Matt Damon “fought very hard” so she could have her role, Driver expanded to The Cut.

“When a producer — a man or woman or nonbinary person — distills an actor down to what they perceive as their sexiness, it’s so dismissive of that person,” she said.

Driver continued, “And by the way, that is something that has not changed — there are still just times when people are like ‘she’s too old’ or ‘she’s too tall.’ I’ve always thought about how things get distilled. There’s this notion of one part of you being ‘the thing’ that will block all these other aspects of who you are. That’s a huge frustration as an actor.”

Being told that by the producer brought up “insecurities” as a teen, when being pretty was a “currency.”

“It could have been way more damaging than it was,” Driver said. “I had such a lovely family going, ‘F*** that. You’re gorgeous on all these levels. And if one person doesn’t think that you’re pretty enough, f*** it.'”

Even though, being “told at 26 that you’re not sexy when you maybe just got over all your teenage angst, and started to think, you know, ‘Maybe in the right light and the right shoes and the right dress, I’m all right'” was “devastating.”