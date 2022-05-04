Sharon Osbourne recently revealed that husband Ozzy had been stricken with COVID-19, and now she’s also been infected with the virus.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in bed, hooked up to an IV drip, surrounded by her sleeping dogs.

“Covid,” she wrote in the caption, bookended by a pair of furious-faced emojis.

The previous day, Osbourne shared a clip of herself appearing virtually on “The Talk”, the British chat show that she pal Piers Morgan are hosting (which has absolutely no connection to the North American daytime show of the same name on which she was a host for more than a decade).

Speaking to U.K. viewers from her home in Los Angeles, Osbourne revealed that she’d tested positive following Ozzy’s diagnosis. “He’s doing much better,” said Osbourne of her rock-star husband. “His temperature’s now back to normal… He’s doing much better.”

Then she revealed that she and Ozzy aren’t the only members of the family to test positive for the coronavirus.

“My daughter Kelly now has it, and I have it. And the entire household has it now,” she explained.

Jokingly asked whether Ozzy will now be taking care of her, she joked, “Maybe. We’ll see. I feel okay, actually. I’m okay.”