Justin Timberlake threw quite the 40th birthday bash for his wife Jessica Biel.

Biel chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her final Mother’s Day special on Thursday, with the host asking the actress about celebrating the milestone birthday on March 3.

She reveals that Timberlake threw her an “amazing” party, sharing: “He flew his band in and he performed for me,” insisting that she is his No. 1 fan.

Biel, who tied the knot with Timberlake in 2012, gushes, “He’s my favourite. He performed all covers of songs that made up our time together. So, like, everything from Feist to Radiohead to Donny Hathaway.”

As DeGeneres asks which Radiohead track he performed, Biel replies: “Maybe he did ‘Nude’? I mean, his voice on Radiohead is something else!”

Biel also talks about the pair’s 7-year-old son Silas Randall and 21-month-old son Phineas, revealing whether they’re into music yet.

She tells DeGeneres, “Silas is interesting. His musical interest has always been orchestras, symphonies, movie scores, and also EDM. So it’s a weird combo. He wants to be a DJ.

“And Phinny is the one who has the guitar backwards jamming, drumming. I see musical abilities in both of them, but they’re different. Oh man, [Phinny] won’t put these instruments down. He is all day with the guitar and anything can be a drum stick on anything.”

Plus, DeGeneres and Biel then put on oversized pants to face off in a hilarious game of “Stuff Your Granny Panties!”