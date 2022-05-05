Bill Burr has jumped to Johnny Depp’s defence amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. She then countersued the actor for $100 million.

The comedian said, while talking about the lawsuit on the latest episode of his “Monday Morning Podcast”, “I’m too big a Johnny Depp fan to watch [the trial]. I love that guy and I just — I don’t want to hear all these personal details and s**t.

“From what I’ve seen, the guy is f**king destroying. And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying, I’m wondering — all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him if they’re going to apologize somehow ’cause they publicly trashed him.”

READ MORE: Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Did A Cavity Search On Her: ‘I Just Wanted It to Be Over’

Burr insisted it would “be nice” if people “publicly apologized and said, ‘Maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions'” if Depp were to win the trial.

The star went on, “It really does amaze me how the pendulum just does not seem to swing the other way. That all of these women’s groups that when they see a woman that lies like this, which really hurts their position, because there are women out there that are in a relationship that this woman evidently lied and claimed that she was in when she wasn’t.

“And for someone to go out and lie about it, hurts the people that are actually in it. So, you would think they would cover this. I think it really hurts feminism if they want more men to come along.”

READ MORE: Amber Heard Testifies Johnny Depp Told Her He Could ‘Kill’ Her After Incident With Lily-Rose Depp

“If this really goes in the direction that everything she was saying was absolute bulls**t… It just doesn’t f**king seem right and you know what? It doesn’t sit well with me,” Burr continued. “It sounds like Johnny’s going to [win], which makes me happy.”

Burr’s comments come as Heard took the stand for the first time on Wednesday.

The trial is expected to take six weeks. Depp continues to deny he abused Heard.