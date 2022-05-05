Kim Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue did not sit well with Kanye West at all.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the reality star revealed that her estranged husband, who had attended the live show last October, actually left in the middle of her opening.

“He walked out on ‘SNL’ like mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since,” Kim told sister Khloé Kardashian in the scene, which was filmed later that month.

“He’s upset over the fact that I said the reason I divorced him – used the word ‘divorced’ – he wished I’d said the word ‘filed for divorce,’” she continued. “And he’s upset that I also used the word ‘rapper.’ He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.’”

During her monologue, Kim had taken playful shots at many of her family members and made light of her ongoing divorce from West.

“I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids,” she joked in the monologue. “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

On “The Kardashians”, Kim also complained to her sister about West walking out after she had stood by him over the years as he delivered a number of controversial speeches throughout their marriage.

“I’ve sat there through so many speeches that have not been the most comfortable for me, but that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out and leave,” she said.

“He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants,” Kim added. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Good for him, but hey, it’s not going to happen here.”

In a confessional, Kim added, “I never want to offend anyone and I never want to hurt anyone, but also that’s what this monologue was for; it was to make a joke. I made fun of myself, I made fun of my mom, I made fun of everything that’s personal to me and it’s all fun and games and apparently it wasn’t to him.”

Finally, she said, “We have four kids together. I always want to have a good, healthy relationship with him. But after ‘SNL’ happened, I felt like, ‘OK, I need to focus on the [California] bar and I need to get new energy.’”