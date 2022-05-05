Click to share this via email

In her own mind, Elizabeth Olsen never plays the villain.

On Wednesday night, the “WandaVision” star was on “The Tonight Show”, and host Jimmy Fallon asked about rumours that Wanda Maximoff is a villain in the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

“There’s theories online that say maybe your character in this film ends up being the villain,” Fallon said.

“Yes, I’ve heard about this,” Olsen told him.

“I’ve seen the film,” the host added, refusing to give anything away. “I can’t …this is me acting, this is my poker face.”

To keep the “poker face” approach to the rumours going, Olsen remarked, “Well, you know, I don’t think of any character I play as a villain, or a bad guy, or a good guy.”

“Of course, not, we love Elizabeth Olsen,” Fallon joked.

“I love my characters. You know, I want to… I’m their advocate, I defend them,” Olsen continued. “I just played an axe murderer and I love her and I think she’s fabulous.”

The axe murderer character will be featured in Olsen’s upcoming limited series “Love and Death”, based on the true story of a Texas housewife who brutally murdered her friend in 1980.