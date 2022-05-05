Ewan McGregor isn’t a huge fan of his new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” action figure.

McGregor, who is reprising the titular role alongside Canadian star Hayden Christensen who returns as Darth Vader in the upcoming series, spoke to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host Mike Birbiglia on Wednesday.

Holding up the figure, McGregor joked: “I got sent over my — I really did only just see this about an hour ago — my doll.

“They scan you. You know, they have these machines that, like, they read your body and every data point in your being is recorded. And then still, it somehow doesn’t quite look like me.”

The actor laughed, “I look like Richard Chamberlain in my first one from “Episode I”. I was dead like Richard Chamberlain.

“I was like, ‘Maybe they had an old scan of his that they just used for me.’”

McGregor’s interview comes as Disney+ celebrated Star Wars Day by unveiling the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” trailer.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 27, with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, the series will stream weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on Wednesday, June 22.