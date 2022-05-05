Olivia Rodrigo couldn’t stay silent while abortion rights are being threatened in the U.S.

At a concert in Washington, D.C., the “Drivers License” singer took a moment during the show to address a leaked draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

READ MORE: Phoebe Bridgers Shares She Had An Abortion Amid Supreme Court Draft To Overturn Roe v. Wade

The Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973 established a federal right to abortion access in America and has long been a target for anti-abortion activists.

🎥| @oliviarodrigo speaking up about the SCOTUS draft and the importance of the right to abortion, tonight in DCpic.twitter.com/untLCmcaY9 — Taylivia Team (@TayliviaTeam) May 5, 2022

“Because we’re in DC, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” Rodrigo said during the concert, to massive cheers from the audience.

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians,” she continued. “I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

READ MORE: Howard Stern Unleashes Epic Rant On Leaked Supreme Court Decision To Overturn Roe v. Wade

Rodrigo is one of many celebrities to speak out in support of abortion rights amid the controversy.

Halsey, Questlove, Whoopi Goldberg and many more have weight in, as well.

“Men we of all people need to rally behind this,” Questlove wrote on Instagram. This isn’t a ‘ahh man that’s a woman’s thing.’”