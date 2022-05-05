Click to share this via email

Kanye West is being sued by a Texas pastor for copyright infringement.

According to court documents shared by Billboard, Bishop David P. Moten has accused West of using unauthorized samples of a recorded sermon in the Donda track “Come to Life”.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dallas federal court, Moten claims that around 20 per cent of the song was composed off a sample from one of his sermons.

He stated that the track was approximately 5 minutes 10 seconds, and that approx. 1 minute 10 seconds of the sound recording was sampled directly from his sermon.

Moten wrote, “Defendants willfully and without the permission or consent of Plaintiff extensively sampled portions of the Sermon.

“Over the span of several years, defendants have demonstrated an alarming pattern and practice of willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission.”

The alleged sample can be heard at the start of the song, with a voice saying, “My soul cries out, ‘Hallelujah’, And I thank God for saving me I, I thank God.”

Another sample from the same recording says, “Hallelujah (Thank You, Jesus) Hallelujah (Yes) Hallelujah…”

Moten is also suing and seeking damages from G.O.O.D Music, Def Jam Recordings and UMG Recordings over the alleged use of his sermon on the track.

ET Canada has contacted West’s rep for comment.