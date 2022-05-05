Nearly six decades ago, a young Jane Fonda graced the cover of Glamour in 1959. Today, she returns as the magazine’s May cover star to talk about what’s changed since then, throughout her entire career, and to discuss her role on the hit Netflix show “Grace and Frankie”.

When the legendary actress now looks at her 63-year-old cover she’s reminded of “how things have changed” considering she “wasn’t famous” then.

“In those days, magazines just put models on the cover and I was a model. And then I thought, If somebody had told me that, at almost 85-years-old, I’d still be working as much as I am and feeling as good as I do, I wouldn’t have believed them,” Fonda says. “At that time in my life, I doubted I would live past 30. Just thinking about that filled me with hope. I didn’t give up. I kept going. I tried to get better. I did.”

Jane Fonda — Photo: Lauren Dukoff /Glamour

While Fonda, 84, continues to act, each new project continues to bring forth new discoveries about life, like her role as Grace in “Grace and Frankie”, which has taught her that “a real betrayal bond can happen.”

The hit comedy series, which is currently in it’s seventh and final season, centres around rivals Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) finding out that their husbands of 20 years want to leave them and marry each other. Fonda says that the “profound trauma” of that situation “questions your very identity.”

“Being able to show that two women who were in their early 70s when that [happened.] I mean, what the hell do you do? How do you come back from that? And they did. They don’t simply survive. Because of their friendship, they’re able to become better people,” the actress shares on what she’s learned from her lead role.

Jane Fonda — Photo: Lauren Dukoff /Glamour

Jane Fonda — Photo: Lauren Dukoff /Glamour

Fonda believes “Grace and Frankie” is unique because of the “friendship” it portrays. Seeing “two women loving each other” in a friendly capacity makes her “so profoundly happy because you just don’t see it very often.”

“That kind of a friendship is unique to women and it’s lifesaving. So that was a real privilege and joy for me to be able to do,” Fonda tells Glamour.

The film icon and activist has also found meaning in her own life, especially when she was about to turn 60, a period in time that she refers to as her “third and final act.”

“One of the things that I knew for sure is that I didn’t want to get to the end with a lot of regrets, so how I lived up until the end was what was going to determine whether or not I had regrets,” Fonda says. “In order to know where I was supposed to go, I had to know where I’d been, and so I thought, Well, now’s the time I’m going to research myself…a deep research called a life review. It totally changed the way I thought about myself and about how I wanted to live the last third of my life. And I realized the importance of being intentional about how we go through life.”