Kelly Clarkson is doing right by Harry Styles.

On Thursday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opens things with another “Kellyoke” cover, this time taking on a hit by the former One Direction singer.

With her powerful voice, Clarkson brings new energy to the mournful “Falling”, backed with beautiful instrumentation by her house band.

Clarkson has performed a number of Styles songs in the past, including “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar”.

In recent weeks, she has also covered Toni Braxton, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks and more.