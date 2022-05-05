Behati Prinsloo gets a sweet surprise from her husband Adam Levine on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Mother’s Day special.

Prinsloo, who tied the knot with Levine in 2014, shares a hilarious story involving Levine while she was in labour, admitting he was a nervous eater and ate way too much before she gave birth, which ended up being pretty awkward for the singer.

As DeGeneres questions whether Levine has any plans for her 34th birthday on May 16, the Maroon 5 frontman then adorably surprises her with flowers.

She smiles, “Oh my god! You’re so stupid. I’m shaking. What are you doing?” before adding: “Oh my god, I knew it. I heard someone [in the audience] gasp and I was like, ‘Something is going to happen. I’m scared!'”

After watching fellow guest Jessica Biel reveal that her husband Justin Timberlake performed for her at her birthday bash, Prinsloo tells Levine: “You better sing for me too [on my birthday].”

The musician responds, “I always sing for you,” as Prinsloo replies, “That’s true.”

Prinsloo and Levine share daughters Gio Grace, 4 and Dusty Rose, 5, together, with the model reminding DeGeneres that she named the latter.

When asked to give advice to the moms-to-be in the audience, Prinsloo tells them not to “overthink” their birth plans because it doesn’t usually happen the way you expect anyway.

She urges, “Just take it one day at a time.”