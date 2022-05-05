Benedict Cumberbatch has been avoiding giving any spoilers about “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” away, but one thing he is definitely clearing up is whether Tom Cruise makes an appearance in the film.

The rumour Cruise shows up in the film has been fuelled by spoof videos on social media and as fans share their plot theories. Now, Cumberbatch is shooting down the notion the “Top Gun” actor makes an appearance while on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Not wanting to give anything away about the film, as Jimmy Fallon asks if there are any “cameos” in the new movie, Cumberbatch says, “Well look, I guess I am on the ‘Fallon Show’, so maybe… Maybe, Jimmy, I can give you just one clue as to someone who may be in the film, because it’s coming out quite soon.”

“I’m not gonna say their name, but I’ll see if you can guess it from a theme tune of something else that they’ve done that’s quite well known. Ready?” he asks before humming the theme song to “Top Gun”.

Recognizing the tune, an excited Fallon asks, “Really?!”

“No. Sorry to disappoint the people that have bought their ticket wanting to see two Tom Cruise films in one month…” Cumberbatch teases to laughter.

“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” hits theatres on Friday.