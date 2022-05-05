Kim Kardashian kept her intense weight loss healthy.

Speaking with TMZ, the reality star’s trainer Don-A-Matrix spoke about how he helped her shed 16 pounds in order to achieve her Met Gala look earlier this week.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says She Lost 16 Pounds To Fit In Marilyn Monroe’s Dress For Met Gala

“I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works like, really hard, so I was there through the process,” the trainer said. “So, it wasn’t like a ‘starving herself’-type of thing. I mean, she’s been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn’t eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in.”

It was during a Vogue livestream of the gala that Kardashian revealed she went through the diet to fit into the Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

Asked if the diet to achieve the weight loss was in any way unhealthy, Don said, “Not at all. Not from my end from what I saw. We were working out sometimes twice a day.”

The trainer added, “It’s possible to lose 20 pounds in a healthy way.”

READ MORE: Lili Reinhart Slams Celebs ‘Starving’ Themselves For Fashion After Kim Kardashian Admits She Lost 16 Pounds To Fit Into Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

Kardashian said that, to lose the weight, she cut carbs from her diet and ran on a treadmill. She also wore a sauna suit twice a day, adding, “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

She did come in for criticism online, including from Lili Reinhart, who appeared to shade Kardashian in her Instagram Story, calling the weight loss reveal “so wrong,” and “so f**ked on 100s of levels.”

The “Riverdale” star added, “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”