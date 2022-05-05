Click to share this via email

Get ready to return to Westeros.

On Thursday, HBO released a new, extended teaser for the upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon”.

The teaser gives fans a first real glimpse of the plot of the show, which takes place 300 years before the events of the original series.

Paddy Considine – Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

In it, the great houses of the Seven Kingdoms pledge allegiance to Paddy Considine’s King Vicerys Targaryen and his named heir, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy.

The threat of a woman ascending to the Iron Throne appears to set off a battle for control of Westeros.

Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans – Photo: HBO

Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno also star in the series co-created by author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal.

“House of the Dragon” premieres Aug. 21.