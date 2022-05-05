Click to share this via email

“Let’s get the party started” because Universal Pictures just released the trailer for the film “Easter Sunday” starring standup comedy sensation Jo Koy in this love letter to the Filipino-American community.

Koy plays a man returning home for an Easter celebration (a.k.a. “Filipino Super Bowl”) with his rowdy, quarrelling, yet humorous, loving family.

Although his messy family “fight a lot,” they “love a lot too” in this comedy directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) from a script by Ken Cheng (“Sin City Saints”) and Kate Angelo (“Sex Tape”).

Check out this exclusive first look at #EasterSundayMovie, starring @Jokoy. Come back to catch the trailer here tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gqYctXxMOB — Easter Sunday (@eastersunday) May 4, 2022

OUR OFFICIAL TRAILER IS HERE!!!!! 🤯🤯👏👏❤️❤️ Filmed in my hometown of beautiful Vancouver and dropping only in theatres August 5th, @EasterSunday is a love letter from our crazy family to yours. Where my Filipinos at?!?!?! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🙌🙌👏👏👏👏 #EasterSundayMovie @UniversalPics https://t.co/99pRafZfuF — Elena Juatco (@ElenaJuatco) May 5, 2022

The film’s all-star cast includes Jimmy O. Yang (“Silicon Valley”), Tia Carrere (“Wayne’s World”), Brandon Wardell (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Asif Ali (“WandaVision”), Rodney To (“Parks and Recreation”), Eugene Cordero (“The Good Place”), Jay Chandrasekhar (“I Love You, Man”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), Lou Diamond Phillips (“Courage Under Fire”), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Broadway’s “Hadestown”) and Lydia Gaston (Broadway’s “The King and I”).

“Easter Sunday” hits theatres on August 5.