Keira Knightley and Naomie Harris are among a number of high-profile figures doing their bit to stop bullying in the U.K. film and TV industry.

U.K. Times Up, which is a charity that insists on safe, fair, and dignified work for everyone, has created the Independent Standards Authority (ISA) to address bullying and harassment.

The organization has developed a framework in collaboration with law firm Fieldfisher to protect freelancers, self-employed workers, and those on short-term contracts, Deadline reported.

Knightley said in a statement: “For anyone to fulfil their creative potential, there cannot be fear or disrespect of any kind. We are all entitled to work in safe, respectful spaces where dignity for all is upheld. I believe the ISA is an important step in helping to achieve this.”

Harris added: “No one should go to work fearful of harassment, bullying and abuse. For anyone to have their voice and reach their full potential, where we work must be safe and respectful. I believe the ISA is an important step in helping to achieve this.”

U.K. Time’s Up Chair Heather Rabbatts said it was “a historic moment for the film and television industry to create a new body, which will provide a just process for complainants and for those accused, to drive accountability and integrity.”

She went on, “The ISA is a crucial development in the fight to eradicate unacceptable behaviour and support safe, respectful, and dignified working conditions for all.

“We are all aware that whilst there are helplines and advice, which are, of course, crucially important, fear and suspicion remain and, in a sector dominated by freelancers with little or zero employment protection, and access to work being based on formal and informal networks, many continue to suffer in silence.”

U.K. Time’s Up first teamed up with the BFI and BAFTA in 2017 to develop guidelines against bullying and harassment.

Creative U.K., which is now working with the organization again to meet with different media stakeholders over the proposal, agreed a plan of action at the time, beginning discussions with representatives from the music, TV, film, theatre, advertising, video games, and fashion sectors.