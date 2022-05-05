Shania Twain is paying tribute to a country music icon.

In a post on her Instagram account, the Canadian singer shared a remembrance of Naomi Judd, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 76.

“My heart is broken for Wynonna, Ashley and the rest of the Judd family,” she wrote. “Losing a parent is the hardest thing to go through. And especially during a moment of such celebration…”

Naomi died just a day before she and daughter Wynonna Judd were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Speaking at the induction ceremony on Sunday, with sister Ashley Judd by her side, Wynonna said, “It’s a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed.”⁠

Twain also shared how she was inspired by Naomi’s life story and success as both an artist and a mother to her daughters.

“Naomi Judd and The Judds were a huge inspiration to me, both musically and personally,” she wrote. “Naomi fought to bring herself and her two daughters out of poverty, and to see that same strength in Wynonna and Ashley is a testament to their mother. Her life was a triumph.”

She added, “The Judds impact on country music will live on forever. Nobody deserves to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame more than The Judds ❤️”

Along with the message, Twains Instagram post featured a clip of The Judds’ reunion performance at the CMT Music Awards last month.