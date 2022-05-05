Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

This summer will be unlike any other.

On Thursday, Prime Video Canada debuted the first teaser for the upcoming series “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, featuring a preview of the a newly rerecorded song from Taylor Swift.

READ MORE: Lana Condor Admits She Was In A ‘Horrible’ Mental State Following The Mega-Success Of ‘To All The Boys’

Photo: Dana Hawley/Amazon Studios

The series is based on the novel by Jenny Han, author of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”, and tells the story of a love triangle between a girl and two brothers.

A romance and a coming-of-age story, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” also portrays the complicated relationship between mothers and their children, as well as the power of female friendship, all set during one perfect summer.

Photo: Dana Hawley/Amazon Studios

Photo: Dana Hawley/Amazon Studios

The series stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Says Taylor Swift Is The ‘Perfect Example’ As She Re-Records Her Masters

Photo: Dana Hawley/Amazon Studios

To bring it all to life, the teaser trailer includes a portion from “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”, from the upcoming rerecording of Swift’s 2014 album 1989.

Photo: Dana Hawley/Amazon Studios

Swift has been going through the project of re-recording her first five albums, whose original masters were sold off to a private company.

She has already released new versions of her albums Fearless and Red, and last year released “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” from the upcoming 1989 rerecording.

Photo: Dana Hawley/Amazon Studios

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” premieres June 17.