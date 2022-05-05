Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Jodie Comer as Villanelle in "Killing Eve"

Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t yet seen the “Killing Eve” season 4 finale.

Sandra Oh didn’t think “Killing Eve” would end the way it did.

The fourth and final season of the hit show saw Villanelle (Jodie Comer) get shot and killed after she and Eve Polaski (Oh) finally ended years of sexual tension by sharing a kiss.

However, Oh insisted she originally thought it should be her character getting killed off.

Oh spoke to the Deadline video series “The Actor’s Side” about speaking to show writer Laura Neal around January 2020 about shooting the final scenes.

The Canadian said of thinking Eve should die, “I thought that would be the strongest and the most interesting,” adding that she figured it was time emotionally, as well.

“Eve was starting to get into, like, a nihilistic place,” she shared, “and we’re like, ‘Let’s just continue that line and go straight into it.'”

However, the writers had another idea after the pandemic shut down production for a while.

Oh went on, “They came to me, and they said, ‘We can’t do it. We need to change it… Eve needs to live,'” adding that Eve is “our everywoman.”

She also said it would be “kind of really super depressing if she dies,” insisting Comer was “very much onboard” with the decision.

The ending didn’t go down well with everybody, with Luke Jennings, author of the Codename Villanelle book trilogy that inspired “Killing Eve”, sharing his own disappointment in an opinion piece he wrote for the Guardian.

“It’s an extraordinary privilege to see your characters brought to life so compellingly,” he wrote. “But the final series ending took me aback.”

His piece included, “The season 4 ending was a bowing to convention. A punishing of Villanelle and Eve for the bloody, erotically impelled chaos they have caused.”