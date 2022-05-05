Jennifer Grey is still on the path of self-love.

Grey recently sat down with Bevy Grey for SiriusXM’s “Bevelations”. The “Dirty Dancing” actress is promoting her new memoir, Out of the Corner. Grey, who has been romantically involved with several high-profile celebrities including Matthew Broderick, has a habit of losing herself in relationships.

“I would say that it’s nothing to do with him. It’s all me,” Grey said. “I just didn’t know how to hold onto myself in a love relationship. And I didn’t, uh, I just did it cause I don’t know, it just felt more, I fell into it so naturally. I still, it’s just like, it’s like having an allergy or a weakness.

“My everyday is like, ‘Okay, today’s the day that I’m gonna go for me. I’m gonna go for my career. I’m gonna go for my dream. I’m not going to defer to, you know, fill in the blank of whichever man or human or opinion.'”

Grey takes a particular interest in one’s ability to shape the human experience.

“How do you rewire yourself so that you, because the brain is so plastic, there is so much possibility for change. And it’s what you feed it. And when you decide that this is so much pain that maybe it holds less lustre.”

We just make little incremental changes towards self-love and holding onto our self, and less giving it all up. And it’s, I think it’s also cultural,” she said. “I’m coming into this place where I just can’t imagine giving myself up again ever.”

Grey has also been linked in the past to Johnny Depp, Michael J. Fox, William Baldwin and former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos. She was married to Clark Gregg for 19 years.