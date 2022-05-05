The Toronto kid, Carter Trozzolo, who went viral on the internet is getting recognized by one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

For the “#What I’m Liking” segment of Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host highlighted one of her favourite videos of the year.

She brought up the clip of Trozzolo being interviewed by CTV over one of Toronto’s huge snowstorms in the winter.

“I really wish I was in school right now,” an exhausted Trozzolo tells the reporter. He adds that he’s also shovelling the sidewalks of “neighbours, friends, and probably people I even don’t know.”

One of my favourite kids was on the news tonight in Toronto and I have officially died. I’m dead. The name plate alone. Gold. pic.twitter.com/3XNs27oHoh — Meaghan Derynck (@MeaghanDerynck) January 18, 2022

The troubled schoolboy sighs a few more times in the video.

Clarkson loved the interview so much she invited him for an interview on the show through a video call.

“I was extremely exhausted,” Trozzolo said before explaining, “I think people liked the video because we’re all exhausted from COVID, work, isolation, or other things that I have no idea about. And I know how they feel because I am always exhausted.”

While he may have been exhausted from his good deed, the singer wanted to reward him for his hard work and gave Trozzolo $1000 from their sponsor.

“See, it was worth it!” Clarkson joked.