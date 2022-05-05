Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are bringing their real-life chemistry to the small screen.

Delevingne joins the cast of “Only Murders in the Building” in season two. Delevingne (“Carnival Row”, “Suicide Squad”) portrays Gomez’s love interest in the show’s sophomore season. Show co-creator John Hoffman recently teased the pair’s “amazing” chemistry.

READ MORE: Summer Premiere Set For Season 2 Of ‘Only Murders In The Building’

“It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” Hoffman tells Vanity Fair. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.’”

Delevingne and Gomez, both 29, have been close friends since age 18 and have matching tattoos.

READ MORE: Steve Martin, Selena Gomez & Martin Short Talk ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Season two of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres June 28 on Hulu. The series also welcomes Amy Schumer alongside series regulars Steve Martin and Martin Short.