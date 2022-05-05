“The Kelly Rowland” show is something the singer could really dig into.

Rowland recently guest hosted the “Today” show with Hoda Kotb and sees herself doing more of it in the future. The “Dilemma” singer caught up with SiriusXM’s “Bevelations” and discussed the landscape after fellow musicians Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson scored their own talk shows.

“If the opportunity presents itself, absolutely. I think before there was a time where it was like, ‘Okay, only one woman can do it or only one black girl can do it.’ And that’s not true,” Rowland told Smith. “There are so many places where shows are seen. You know what I mean?

“It’s just about finding your own flow and formula and way of doing it where you just make it your own.”

Rowland also named some of the artists whose work she really enjoys, including Lucky Daye, Jasmine Sullivan, Cleo Sol and H.E.R.