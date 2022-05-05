Click to share this via email

The Daytime Emmy Award nominees have been announced! On Thursday, CBS revealed the 49th annual nominations ahead of the June 24 ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California.

Among this year’s notable nominees are Beyoncé, who earned her first nomination for Outstanding Original Song for “Talks With Mama Tina”; “This Old House”, which received its 100th nomination; “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem”, which is up against “Days of Our Lives” and marking the first time a series and its spinoff will go head-to-head in the Best Daytime Drama category.

Additionally, “Entertainment Tonight” was nominated for two awards.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs.

In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.

In recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony. All awards are judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

“Beyond Salem”, Peacock

“The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS

“Days of Our Lives”, NBC

“General Hospital”, ABC

“The Young and the Restless”, CBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

“Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food”, Food Network

“Counter Space”, Vice TV

“Guy’s Ranch Kitchen”, Food Network

“Mary McCartney Serves It Up”, discovery+

“Valerie’s Home Cooking”, Food Network

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

“Family Feud”, SYNDICATED

“Jeopardy!”, SYNDICATED

“Let’s Make a Deal”, CBS

“The Price Is Right”, CBS

“Wheel of Fortune”, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

“Caught in Providence”, Facebook Watch

“Judge Mathis”, SYNDICATED

“Judy Justice”, IMDbTV

“The People’s Court”, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

“For The Love of Kitchens”, Magnolia Network

“Growing Floret”, Magnolia Network

“Legacy List with Matt Paxton”, PBS

“Small Business Revolution”, Hulu

“Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo”, Netflix

“Super Soul Sunday”, OWN

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

“Dogs”, Netflix

“Guy! Hawaiian Style”, discovery+

“Penguin Town”, Netflix

“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love”, PBS

“Uncharted Adventure”, The Weather Channel Television Network

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

“Dream Home Makeover”, Netflix

“Home Work”, Magnolia Network

“Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines”, MasterClass

“Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration”, MasterClass

“This Old House”, PBS | Roku

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

“Articulate with Jim Cotter”, PBS

“First Film”, Netflix

“If These Walls Could Rock”, AXS TV

“Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation”, Lifetime

“Music’s Greatest Mysteries”, AXS TV

“One Symphony, Two Orchestras”, PBS

“Power On: The Story of Xbox”, YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

“GMA3: What You Need to Know”, ABC

“Peace of Mind with Taraji”, Facebook Watch

“Red Table Talk”, Facebook Watch

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans”, Facebook Watch

“Tamron Hall”, SYNDICATED

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts”, Disney+

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

“The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED

“Hot Ones”, Complex Networks

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”, SYNDICATED

“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna”, NBC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

“Access Hollywood”, SYNDICATED

“Entertainment Tonight”, SYNDICATED

“Extra”, SYNDICATED

“Inside Edition”, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

“20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11”, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX – Multiple Networks

“95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”, NBC

“Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story”, Apple TV

“Recipe for Change”, YouTube Originals

“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”, PBS

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM

“9 Months with Courteney Cox”, Facebook Watch

“The Black Church”, PBS

“Hunger Interrupted”, YouTube.com

“The Juneteenth Menu”, Food Network Digital

“On the Rise”, Eater Legacy

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

“Headspace: Unwind Your Mind”, Netflix

“You vs. Wild: Out Cold”, Netflix

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED

“MORE” Barry-more

“Dr. Phil”, SYNDICATED

“Crossroads”

“Entertainment Tonight”, SYNDICATED

“Treat Yourself”

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, “General Hospital”, ABC

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, “General Hospital”, ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC

John McCook as Eric Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS

James Reynolds as Abe Carver, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, “General Hospital”, ABC

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, “General Hospital”, ABC

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, “General Hospital”, ABC

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, “General Hospital”, ABC

Jordi Vilasuso as Ray Rosales, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, “General Hospital”, ABC

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS

William Lipton as Cameron Webber, “General Hospital”, ABC

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, “General Hospital”, ABC

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, “General Hospital”, ABC

Ted King as Jack Finnegan, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS

Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC

Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich, “Lidia’s Kitchen”, PBS

Frankie Celenza, “Struggle Meals”, Tastemade

Daym Drops, Fresh, “Fried & Crispy”, Netflix

Ina Garten, “Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food”, Food Network

Christopher Kimball, “Milk Street”, PBS

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal”, CBS

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”, SYNDICATED

Leah Remini, “People Puzzler”, Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”, ABC

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”, Facebook Watch

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, “The View”, ABC

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, “Peace of Mind with Taraji”, Facebook Watch

Robin Roberts, “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts”, Disney+

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna”, NBC

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, “Conscious Living”, PBS

Gary Bredow, “Start Up”, PBS

Samantha Brown, “Samantha Brown’s Places To Love”, PBS

Jeff Corwin, “Wildlife Nation”, SYNDICATED

Bear Grylls, “You vs. Wild: Out Cold”, Netflix

Kevin O’Connor, “This Old House”, PBS | Roku

Patton Oswalt, “Penguin Town”, Netflix

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

“Beyond Salem”, Peacock

“Days of Our Lives”, NBC

“General Hospital”, ABC

“The Young and the Restless”, CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

“Articulate with Jim Cotter”, PBS

“The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, SYNDICATED

“Start Up”, PBS

“Wildlife Nation”, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

“Beyond Salem”, Peacock

“Days of Our Lives”, NBC

“General Hospital”, ABC

“The Young and the Restless”, CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

“Cat People”, Netflix

“Fresh, Fried & Crispy”, Netflix

“The Minimalists: Less is Now”, Netflix

“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love”, PBS

“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”, PBS

“Wildlife Nation”, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

“95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day”, NBC

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”, ABC

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED

“The Good Road”, PBS

“The View”, ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

“Cat People”, Netflix

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED

“Penguin Town”, Netflix

“Wildlife Nation”, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

Grateful For It All, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS

Next To You, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS

Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song, “Talks With Mama Tina”, Facebook Watch

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

“Jeopardy!”, SYNDICATED

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED

“Red Table Talk”, Facebook Watch

“The View”, ABC

“Wheel of Fortune”, SYNDICATED

“The Young and the Restless”, CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”, ABC

“Jeopardy!”, SYNDICATED

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED

“The View”, ABC

“The Young and the Restless”, CBS

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Culture Quest”, PBS

“Growing Floret”, Magnolia Network

“In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem”, CBN

“Penguin Town”, Netflix

“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”, PBS

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

“Cat People”, Netflix

“Fresh, Fried & Crispy”, Netflix

“Penguin Town”, Netflix

“Power On: The Story of Xbox”, YouTube.com

“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”, PBS

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

“Articulate with Jim Cotter”, PBS

“The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS

“The Good Road”, PBS

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED

“Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford”, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

“Days of Our Lives”, NBC

“Family Feud”, SYNDICATED

“General Hospital”, ABC

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED

“The Price Is Right”, CBS

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches”, Netflix

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”, ABC

“Fresh, Fried & Crispy”, Netflix

“Penguin Town”, Netflix

“You vs. Wild: Out Cold”, Netflix

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

“Cat People”, Netflix

“Headspace: Guide to Meditation”, Netflix

“Headspace: Unwind Your Mind”, Netflix

“Home Work”, Magnolia Network

“The View”, ABC

OUTSTANDING CASTING

“Days of Our Lives / Beyond Salem”, NBC | Peacock

“Dogs”, Netflix

“General Hospital”, ABC

“Start Up”, PBS

“The Young and the Restless”, CBS

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, SYNDICATED

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED

“Tamron Hall”, SYNDICATED

“The View”, ABC

“The Young and the Restless”, CBS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

“The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED

“General Hospital”, ABC

“Nick Cannon”, SYNDICATED

“The Young and the Restless”, CBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

“The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS

“The Real”, SYNDICATED

“Red Table Talk”, Facebook Watch

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans”, Facebook Watch

“The Talk”, CBS

“The View”, ABC

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

“General Hospital”, ABC

“The Real”, SYNDICATED

“Red Table Talk”, Facebook Watch

“Tamron Hall”, SYNDICATED

“The View”, ABC

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED

“The View”, ABC

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Center on Friday, June 24 from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET, delayed PT, on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

