The Daytime Emmy Award nominees have been announced! On Thursday, CBS revealed the 49th annual nominations ahead of the June 24 ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California.
Among this year’s notable nominees are Beyoncé, who earned her first nomination for Outstanding Original Song for “Talks With Mama Tina”; “This Old House”, which received its 100th nomination; “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem”, which is up against “Days of Our Lives” and marking the first time a series and its spinoff will go head-to-head in the Best Daytime Drama category.
Additionally, “Entertainment Tonight” was nominated for two awards.
The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs.
In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.
In recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony. All awards are judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.
Keep reading for the full list of nominees:
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
“Beyond Salem”, Peacock
“The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS
“Days of Our Lives”, NBC
“General Hospital”, ABC
“The Young and the Restless”, CBS
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES
“Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food”, Food Network
“Counter Space”, Vice TV
“Guy’s Ranch Kitchen”, Food Network
“Mary McCartney Serves It Up”, discovery+
“Valerie’s Home Cooking”, Food Network
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
“Family Feud”, SYNDICATED
“Jeopardy!”, SYNDICATED
“Let’s Make a Deal”, CBS
“The Price Is Right”, CBS
“Wheel of Fortune”, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
“Caught in Providence”, Facebook Watch
“Judge Mathis”, SYNDICATED
“Judy Justice”, IMDbTV
“The People’s Court”, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
“For The Love of Kitchens”, Magnolia Network
“Growing Floret”, Magnolia Network
“Legacy List with Matt Paxton”, PBS
“Small Business Revolution”, Hulu
“Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo”, Netflix
“Super Soul Sunday”, OWN
OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
“Dogs”, Netflix
“Guy! Hawaiian Style”, discovery+
“Penguin Town”, Netflix
“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love”, PBS
“Uncharted Adventure”, The Weather Channel Television Network
OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM
“Dream Home Makeover”, Netflix
“Home Work”, Magnolia Network
“Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines”, MasterClass
“Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration”, MasterClass
“This Old House”, PBS | Roku
OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
“Articulate with Jim Cotter”, PBS
“First Film”, Netflix
“If These Walls Could Rock”, AXS TV
“Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation”, Lifetime
“Music’s Greatest Mysteries”, AXS TV
“One Symphony, Two Orchestras”, PBS
“Power On: The Story of Xbox”, YouTube.com
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
“GMA3: What You Need to Know”, ABC
“Peace of Mind with Taraji”, Facebook Watch
“Red Table Talk”, Facebook Watch
“Red Table Talk: The Estefans”, Facebook Watch
“Tamron Hall”, SYNDICATED
“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts”, Disney+
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
“The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED
“Hot Ones”, Complex Networks
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED
“Live with Kelly and Ryan”, SYNDICATED
“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna”, NBC
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
“Access Hollywood”, SYNDICATED
“Entertainment Tonight”, SYNDICATED
“Extra”, SYNDICATED
“Inside Edition”, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL
“20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11”, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX – Multiple Networks
“95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”, NBC
“Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story”, Apple TV
“Recipe for Change”, YouTube Originals
“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”, PBS
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM
“9 Months with Courteney Cox”, Facebook Watch
“The Black Church”, PBS
“Hunger Interrupted”, YouTube.com
“The Juneteenth Menu”, Food Network Digital
“On the Rise”, Eater Legacy
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
“Headspace: Unwind Your Mind”, Netflix
“You vs. Wild: Out Cold”, Netflix
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
“The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED
“MORE” Barry-more
“Dr. Phil”, SYNDICATED
“Crossroads”
“Entertainment Tonight”, SYNDICATED
“Treat Yourself”
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC
Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, “General Hospital”, ABC
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, “General Hospital”, ABC
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC
John McCook as Eric Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS
James Reynolds as Abe Carver, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, “General Hospital”, ABC
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC
Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, “General Hospital”, ABC
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, “General Hospital”, ABC
Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, “General Hospital”, ABC
Jordi Vilasuso as Ray Rosales, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, “General Hospital”, ABC
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS
William Lipton as Cameron Webber, “General Hospital”, ABC
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, “General Hospital”, ABC
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, “General Hospital”, ABC
Ted King as Jack Finnegan, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS
Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder, “Days of Our Lives”, NBC
Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS
Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Lidia Bastianich, “Lidia’s Kitchen”, PBS
Frankie Celenza, “Struggle Meals”, Tastemade
Daym Drops, Fresh, “Fried & Crispy”, Netflix
Ina Garten, “Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food”, Food Network
Christopher Kimball, “Milk Street”, PBS
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal”, CBS
Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”, SYNDICATED
Leah Remini, “People Puzzler”, Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”, ABC
Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”, Facebook Watch
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, “The View”, ABC
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, “Peace of Mind with Taraji”, Facebook Watch
Robin Roberts, “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts”, Disney+
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED
Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna”, NBC
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST
Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, “Conscious Living”, PBS
Gary Bredow, “Start Up”, PBS
Samantha Brown, “Samantha Brown’s Places To Love”, PBS
Jeff Corwin, “Wildlife Nation”, SYNDICATED
Bear Grylls, “You vs. Wild: Out Cold”, Netflix
Kevin O’Connor, “This Old House”, PBS | Roku
Patton Oswalt, “Penguin Town”, Netflix
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
“Beyond Salem”, Peacock
“Days of Our Lives”, NBC
“General Hospital”, ABC
“The Young and the Restless”, CBS
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES
“Articulate with Jim Cotter”, PBS
“The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, SYNDICATED
“Start Up”, PBS
“Wildlife Nation”, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
“Beyond Salem”, Peacock
“Days of Our Lives”, NBC
“General Hospital”, ABC
“The Young and the Restless”, CBS
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
“Cat People”, Netflix
“Fresh, Fried & Crispy”, Netflix
“The Minimalists: Less is Now”, Netflix
“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love”, PBS
“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”, PBS
“Wildlife Nation”, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
“95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day”, NBC
“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”, ABC
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED
“The Good Road”, PBS
“The View”, ABC
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
“Cat People”, Netflix
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED
“Penguin Town”, Netflix
“Wildlife Nation”, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
Grateful For It All, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS
Next To You, “The Young and the Restless”, CBS
Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song, “Talks With Mama Tina”, Facebook Watch
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
“Jeopardy!”, SYNDICATED
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED
“Red Table Talk”, Facebook Watch
“The View”, ABC
“Wheel of Fortune”, SYNDICATED
“The Young and the Restless”, CBS
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO
“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”, ABC
“Jeopardy!”, SYNDICATED
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED
“The View”, ABC
“The Young and the Restless”, CBS
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Culture Quest”, PBS
“Growing Floret”, Magnolia Network
“In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem”, CBN
“Penguin Town”, Netflix
“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”, PBS
OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
“Cat People”, Netflix
“Fresh, Fried & Crispy”, Netflix
“Penguin Town”, Netflix
“Power On: The Story of Xbox”, YouTube.com
“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”, PBS
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
“Articulate with Jim Cotter”, PBS
“The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS
“The Good Road”, PBS
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED
“Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford”, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
“Days of Our Lives”, NBC
“Family Feud”, SYNDICATED
“General Hospital”, ABC
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED
“The Price Is Right”, CBS
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
“Car Masters: Rust to Riches”, Netflix
“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”, ABC
“Fresh, Fried & Crispy”, Netflix
“Penguin Town”, Netflix
“You vs. Wild: Out Cold”, Netflix
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
“Cat People”, Netflix
“Headspace: Guide to Meditation”, Netflix
“Headspace: Unwind Your Mind”, Netflix
“Home Work”, Magnolia Network
“The View”, ABC
OUTSTANDING CASTING
“Days of Our Lives / Beyond Salem”, NBC | Peacock
“Dogs”, Netflix
“General Hospital”, ABC
“Start Up”, PBS
“The Young and the Restless”, CBS
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, SYNDICATED
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, SYNDICATED
“Tamron Hall”, SYNDICATED
“The View”, ABC
“The Young and the Restless”, CBS
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
“The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED
“General Hospital”, ABC
“Nick Cannon”, SYNDICATED
“The Young and the Restless”, CBS
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING
“The Bold and the Beautiful”, CBS
“The Real”, SYNDICATED
“Red Table Talk”, Facebook Watch
“Red Table Talk: The Estefans”, Facebook Watch
“The Talk”, CBS
“The View”, ABC
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP
“General Hospital”, ABC
“The Real”, SYNDICATED
“Red Table Talk”, Facebook Watch
“Tamron Hall”, SYNDICATED
“The View”, ABC
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“The Drew Barrymore Show”, SYNDICATED
“The View”, ABC
The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Center on Friday, June 24 from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET, delayed PT, on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
