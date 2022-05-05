An old interview with James Earl Jones is shedding new light on the “Star Wars” films.

The actor spoke with the American Film Institute in an interview which was posted in 2009 about his casting in the role of Darth Vader’s voice in “Star Wars: A New Hope”.

“George [Lucas] wanted, pardon the expression, a dark voice,” Jones said. “So he hires a guy born in Mississippi, raised in Michigan, who stutters. And that’s the voice. That’s me.”

In a shocking reveal, Jones revealed he was paid less than 10 thousand dollars for one of the most iconic roles.

“I lucked out, from all these so-called handicaps, for a job that paid $7,000! I thought that was good money. And I got to be a voice on a movie!” he added.

The actor didn’t clarify his paygrade for the later films.

It turns out they also had different visions for how to play the legendary character in the sequel “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”.

While the actor wanted to take the character in a “more subtle” and “more psychologically oriented” direction with his voice, Lucas wanted to continue with what worked in the first movie.

“He said, ‘We don’t know what we did right, so let’s just try what we did…What we’re finding out is you need to keep his voice on a very narrow band of inflection because he ain’t human, really,’” Jones recalled.

After the original trilogy, he would go on to portray Vader throughout the years, famously returning to the role for a brief scene in “Rogue One” in 2016.

The actor is set to return to Vader in the upcoming Disney+ prequel series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” which premieres on May 27. The series will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular character and Hayden Christiansen portray Anakin Skywalker/Vader again.

The two originated the roles in the prequel trilogy beginning with “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” in 1999 and “Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones” four years later.