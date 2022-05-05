Mike Myers is revealing that “Wayne’s World” almost didn’t get made.

The actor sat down with director David O. Russell during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival on Wednesday to talk his career and comedy.

Shortly after Myers joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live”, Lorne Michaels proposed filming a remake of “The Graduate”.

“He pitched me a movie — he said, ‘I want you to do a remake of The Graduate,’” he recalled, via Consequence. He told the producer, “I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

The classic film followed the story of a graduate who got involved with a much older woman in an affair. It didn’t seem like it was ripe for a remake.

Apparently Michaels didn’t take this well and told him, “‘I just offered you a f–king movie.'”

Myers then replied, “‘The Graduate’ doesn’t need to be remade. It’s a perfect film. And a little man should not stand in a great man’s shoes.”

Instead, the actor pitched a movie version of the “SNL” skit Wayne’s World instead, to which the producer replied “Really?” – which Myers explained translated to “You f–king idiot”.

Despite the hiccups, “Wayne’s World” would go on to become a box office hit, retaining a cult status to this day.

One of the bigger struggles was determining which song to use in the iconic headbanging scene.

“Lorne kept putting under [my office door] the Billboard Hot 100 and it was all Guns N’ Roses, Guns N’ Roses, Guns N’ Roses,” Myers shared. “I love Guns N’ Roses. I don’t have a joke for Guns N’ Roses.”

The actor managed to convince Michaels that “Bohemian Rhapsody” was the right choice, and once he was convinced he went to fight for it.

“He talked to the studio on my behalf and made it happen. He was initially [against it], but then he became the greatest champion of it,” he added.

The song choice ended up being very meaningful as well, as it created a great memory for him.

During a screening for the 2018 film “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the comedian was actually sat next to Queen member Brian May.

“Brian May turns to me while [‘Bohemian Rhapsody’] is on, he says, ‘You know, Freddy saw [‘Wayne’s World’] and he loved it,’ and I cried around the spot,” said Myers. “I had no idea. I didn’t know he had seen that until then.”