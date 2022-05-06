Kevin Hart spoke about Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage as he chatted to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host Mike Birbiglia on Thursday.

Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl during his set at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival on Tuesday night when a man, now confirmed as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, ran up and tackled him to the floor.

Hart said as Birbiglia called the moment “scary”: “Somebody getting their a** whooped… not scary. It’s one of those things that need to happen though.

“[It] sends a message to other people, you know? ‘I was thinking about doing that, but after seeing that, I don’t really want to do that.’”

Hart went on, “I think that the world that we’re in right now. There’s a lot of lines that have gotten blurred. And sometimes you got to take a couple steps backwards to take some steps forwards. I think that moment that we just witnessed with Dave is like foggy-ing up a bigger moment.”

READ MORE: Howard Stern Calls Out Hypocrisy Of Reaction To Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Compared To Will Smith Slap

Referencing Chappelle making history with his four-day festival sales, Hart continued: “Dave went back after that and finished doing the show.

“Didn’t let that thing be a big thing. Quickly moved on from it and got back to doing comedy. And that’s what a professional does. Ultimately, you know, these moments of unprofessionalism should not break professionals.

“I think it’s time to get back to a place of respect for your live entertainer.”

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Releases Statement After The ‘Unsettling’ Onstage Attack

Hart told Birbiglia, “Comedian has always dealt with heckler; heckler has always shouted out things because he felt that he could.

“A comedian’s way of shutting that down was to say things back. It wasn’t bullying. It wasn’t picking on. It was all done in fun. We’ve now lost sight of the relationship of audience to comedian, and that line has gotten blurred to where it’s like, ‘Well, I don’t need to do this and like this, and I can stand up and make a point.’

“It becomes a hard case of, why did you come? Why did you buy a ticket if that was your want or need? When I say we need to get back to the place of respecting the entertainer, respect the craft. If you’re coming, come to have a good time and enjoy the person that you saw. If you have no interest in that, you don’t have to buy a ticket. You don’t have to go.”