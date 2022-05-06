Johnny Depp’s team has called Amber Heard’s defamation trial testimony the “performance of her life” in a statement.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. She then countersued the actor for $100 million.

Heard took the stand for the first time on Wednesday and has since accused Depp of allegedly penetrating her with a bottle, threatening to kill her, and more.

Depp’s spokesperson told ET Canada: “As Mr. Depp’s counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination.

“While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made.

“His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented. The upcoming cross-examination from Mr. Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.”

Heard’s spokesperson responded: “As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor.

“They boast that Mr. Depp’s story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the U.K., perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct.”

“If Mr. Depp was truly innocent, why has he repeatedly apologized to Ms. Heard and promised to put the ‘monster away for good.’ One of Ms. Heard’s disappointments is Mr. Depp’s inability to distinguish fact from fiction – a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team. That same team is so panicked they are fighting tooth and nail to prevent compelling evidence and photos from being introduced. Small wonder Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings – as he could not in the U.K. trial – and, instead he doodles and snickers,” they added, seemingly referencing the clips showing Depp laughing and drawing portraits amid the ongoing lawsuit.

“Mr. Depp’s behaviour in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim.”

Depp continues to deny he abused Heard.