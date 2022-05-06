In the latest episode of “Atlanta” Liam Neeson deals with his past—sort of.

In a cameo appearance as himself, the “Taken” star has a conversation with Brian Tyree Henry’s Paper Boi at a bar called the Cancel Club, and addresses his racism controversy.

Speaking with the Independent in 2019, Neeson recounted a story from when he was younger, when a friend of his was raped, and he went out searching for a random Black person to kill in retaliation.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘Black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him,” he said at the time.

They got Liam Neeson talking about his racist comment at a place called “Cancel Club” on the newest episode of #AtlantaFX 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1iLI4gMRqh — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 6, 2022

“You might have read about my transgression,” Neeson says in the clip from the “Atlanta” episode. “You know, what I said about what I wanted to do to a Black guy, any Black guy, when I was a younger man. A friend of mine had been raped, and I acted out of anger.”

He continues, “It honestly frightens me. I thought people knowing who I once was would make clear who I am, who I’ve become. But, with all that being said, I am sorry. I apologize if I hurt people.”

Paper Boi then tells him, “Between you and me, I still f**k with ‘Taken’. S**t man, look, it’s good to know that you don’t hate Black people now.”

But at that moment, the scene takes a turn, and Paper Boi begins to realize maybe this wasn’t the happy heart-to-heart he thought.

“What? No, no, no, no, I can’t stand the lot of you,” Neeson says, with total deadpan. “Well, now I feel that way, because you tried to ruin my career. Didn’t succeed, mind you. However, I’m sure it one day I’ll get over it. But until then, we are mortal enemies,” adding, “I’ll see you around, big lad.”

“But didn’t you learn that you shouldn’t say s**t like that?” Paper Boi asks.

“Aye,” Neeson tells him. “But I also learned that the best and worst part about being white is you don’t have to learn anything if you don’t want to.”

On Twitter, the scene garnered a mixed response from fans, with some finding it incisive and hilarious, while others took it as inadequately dealing with Neeson’s history.

Neeson also recently appeared in a cameo as a police inspector in the new season of the comedy “Derry Girls”.