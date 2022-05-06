Click to share this via email

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has failed to nab a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Talk Show for the first time ever.

The snub was revealed before the show comes to an end later this month after 19 seasons on the air.

After losing out in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show category to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” at last year’s ceremony, Ellen has been left out altogether at this year’s bash.

Instead, Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, “Hot Ones”, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna” are up for the gong.

“Ellen” has nabbed two nominations: Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program and Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design.

Outstanding Talk Show was previously presented as a single category, with DeGeneres nabbing it for four years straight in 2004-2007 after her show began in 2003.

When the category split into Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Informative Talk Show, DeGeneres was nominated every year in 2008-2021 and went on to win a further eight times.

Her total of 12 Outstanding Talk Show Daytime Emmy wins means she’s nabbed more than any other show in the ceremony’s history.

DeGeneres has won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host four times in 2005-2008, but according to Entertainment Weekly, hasn’t submitted herself for consideration for years.

The show has been hitting headlines over the past couple of years after multiple employees made accusations about a “toxic” work environment.