Adele is happier than ever.

The singer celebrated her 34th birthday Thursday, sharing some stunning fresh-faced snaps alongside a heartwarming message.

Adele’s caption included, “If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!”

She also thanked fans for all the birthday love.

The pics were taken by photographer Raven B. Varona.

It’s been a busy year for Adele, who returned to the limelight in 2021 with the release of her eagerly anticipated album 30.

2022 didn’t start off well for the singer, however, as she postponed her Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before she was set to take the stage in January.