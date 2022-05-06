Amanda Abbington never had a second thought about sticking by her man.

This week, the “Sherlock” actress appeared on “Lorraine” alongside fiancé Jonathan Goodwin, who last year was paralyzed during a stunt-gone-wrong on “AGT: Extreme”.

For the stunt, performed in October 2021, Goodwin was attempting to escape from a straitjacket while suspended 30 feet in the air between two cars set to collide.

The cars were released too early, crushing Goodwin between them while they caught fire.

Goodwin revealed on “Lorraine” that after the accident, he let Abbington know that she was within her rights to leave him.

“I said, ‘You have a get-out-of-jail-free card. If you want to walk away I understand,’ and she told me not to be so stupid,” he recalled.

In fact, since the life-altering injury, the couple’s relationship has only grown deeper.

“We are closer and tighter than ever and we have this unspoken thing,” Abbington said. “We said the other day that we are the people that are gonna say yes to stuff, life’s too short, be in the moment and grab it with both hands because you don’t know what’s around the corner.”

She added, “He’s a total inspiration to me. He’s an idiot, I’m a wally, so it’s fine. And all my friends and family love him, he’s very lovable.”

Talking about marriage plans, Goodwin said, “The wedding is later this year, it’s lovely. We were very excited about it beforehand. It’s one of those things where, if somebody dies, everyone says what a wonderful person he was but they never get to hear it. When you nearly die you get the same thing so it’s brought me closer to my friends and family.”

Goodwin also got candid about the horrific events that led to his injury and how he nearly lost his life.

“It was pretty gnarly, it sounds dramatic sitting here but I did nearly die,” he said. “I fell 30 feet and I saved my life because I fell head-first to the ground but didn’t hit my head because I tucked in my head but I broke my shoulders.”

He continued, “The surgeon who did the spinal operation said it was basically the worst he’d ever seen so the prognosis is that this is me from here on out, I’m not down about it, to be honest. I’m doing as well as I can be, obviously I’ve lost out but as an able-bodied person there are loads of things you won’t do but you don’t wake up and think that, it’s the same as me.”

Abbington added of her fiancé’s optimistic attitude, “He’s like this every day. It’s wonderful because I’m quite cynical but he’s so positive. It’s beautiful; he’s just an amazing human being.”