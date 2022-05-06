Chrishell Stause is seeing someone special following her split from Jason Oppenheim in December.

The real estate agent, 40, confirmed she’s dating non-binary Australian singer G Flip, 27, after “Selling Sunset” reunion moderator Tan France questioned whether she was seeing anyone right now, People reported.

(L-R) Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrisell Stause and moderator Tan France attend Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” reunion special at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on April 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Stause shared, “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

She added, “It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first, of course, I was like yes, let’s do that.”

Chrishell Stause, G Flip. Credit: Backgrid

G Flip, who hails from Melbourne and is known for their songs, “GAY 4 ME”, “Lover”, and “Drink Too Much”, recently teased their music video for “Get Me Outta Here”, starring Stause, would drop on May 13. The pair dance in a convenience store and share a kiss in the vid.

Stause gushed, “It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone’s going to be ready for it but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing, the song is amazing.”

According to the Metro, Oppenheim said of Stause’s new romance: “They seem like a bad a** for one and seeing her smile the last couple of minutes makes me very happy. I’m proud of you.”

A source told People that the lovebirds have already taken the next step in their relationship.

“Chrishell moved them in,” they told the mag.