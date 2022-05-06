Chrishell Stause is seeing someone special following her split from Jason Oppenheim in December.
The real estate agent, 40, confirmed she’s dating non-binary Australian singer G Flip, 27, after “Selling Sunset” reunion moderator Tan France questioned whether she was seeing anyone right now, People reported.
Stause shared, “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”
She added, “It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first, of course, I was like yes, let’s do that.”
G Flip, who hails from Melbourne and is known for their songs, “GAY 4 ME”, “Lover”, and “Drink Too Much”, recently teased their music video for “Get Me Outta Here”, starring Stause, would drop on May 13. The pair dance in a convenience store and share a kiss in the vid.
Stause gushed, “It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone’s going to be ready for it but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing, the song is amazing.”
According to the Metro, Oppenheim said of Stause’s new romance: “They seem like a bad a** for one and seeing her smile the last couple of minutes makes me very happy. I’m proud of you.”
A source told People that the lovebirds have already taken the next step in their relationship.
“Chrishell moved them in,” they told the mag.