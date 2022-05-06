Johnny Depp’s fans want to see him back at the centre of his biggest franchise.

Amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, a years-old petition to have Depp return for “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” has picked up steam.

The Change.org petition originally had a goal of netting 500,000 signatures but sputtered over time. In recent days, though, the petition has picked up thousands of signatories, reaching over 435,000.

Many of the commenters on the petition have proclaimed their support for the star, writing, “Johnny Depp cannot be replaced,” and “Johnny deserves justice.”

During the trial, Depp has claimed that he lost the job on “Pirates 6” due to Heard’s accusations of abuse and assault, as well as their ongoing legal battle. His agent testified that he stood to earn over $22 million from the film.

This week, Heard took the stand, testifying to Depp’s behaviour during their marriage, which she alleged included serious substance abuse, threats, and emotional abuse directed towards her, and incidents of violence, including one in which she thought her nose was broken after being struck in the face.