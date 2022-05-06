Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June but won’t be appearing on the balcony.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that “after careful consideration” the Queen has decided to limit the June 2 Trooping the Colour balcony appearance to herself and members of the Royal Family currently undertaking official public duties. The highly anticipated event celebrates Her Majesty spending 70 years on the throne.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement to ET Canada: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children [Archie, 3, and 11-month-old Lilibet].”

Those invited to join Her Majesty on the balcony are the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, the Princess Royal and Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra.

Prince Andrew has also been excluded from the balcony celebrations following the sexual assault accusations against him.

Events celebrating the jubilee will take place predominantly on the weekend of June 2 to 5.

In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb for “Today” during the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Harry spoke about his daughter Lili having yet to meet her great-grandmother the Queen in person.

He previously said of whether he’d be attending the Jubilee: “I don’t know yet. There’s lots of things: security issues and everything else. So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her.”