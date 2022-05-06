As Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause continue to navigate their relationship as friends, colleagues, and former flames, a never-before-seen clip from season 5 of “Selling Sunset” has the pair getting emotional during the series’ first-ever reunion special.

In the unaired clip, Oppenheim, 45, sits down with Mary Fitzgerald to discuss his breakup with Stause, 40. Their relationship and Stause’s desire to start a family was a focal point of season 5 of “Selling Sunset”. At the time their relationship ended, the pair released statements saying they were not on the same page regarding children.

Now, in the new clip shown during the reunion, Oppenheim tells Fitzgerald, “This is not the time of my life where I want to have a family.” In the new footage Oppenheim calls Stause “the love of my life” and says he may regret his decision to let her go.

While the clip aired for the cast during the reunion, Oppenheim appeared to struggle to watch and kept his eyes on the ground while Stause grabbed Fitzgerald’s hand for support.

During the reunion host Tan France asked the stars where their relationship stands today, with Oppenheim admitting, “I think there’s a lot to work through, and we’re getting there.”

When asked how Oppenheim balances his personal feelings with the cast as both their boss and friend, he says he is often trying to deal “with the dichotomy” of the group. After Stause called his answer “diplomatic,” Oppenheim revealed he struggled to hold back tears while being questioned about their former relationship in the emotionally charged reunion.

Oppenheim and Stause called it quits in December, with Stause revealing it’s been “complicated” and “good to have space” as they continue to navigate their lives as colleagues and friends. “No one did anything wrong, which makes it harder,” she says.

The “Selling Sunset” reunion special is now streaming on Netflix.