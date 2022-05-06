Dave Chappelle returned to the stage on Thursday, May 5, and shared further details of the bizarre incident that occurred earlier this week when an armed assailant jumped onstage in an attempted attack during the comedian’s Tuesday performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle made an appearance in the Comedy Store’s Belly Room (a smaller, 70-seat venue separate from the famed Hollywood comedy club’s main stage area).

As THR reports, the small crowd was a star-studded one, including such celebs as Kim Kardashian, Sean “Diddy” Combs, rapper Yasiin Bey and comedian Jeff Ross, with Chris Rock joining Chappelle onstage about 10 minutes into his set.

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage During Hollywood Bowl Show, Assailant Identified

In his set, Chappelle addressed the attack, revealing he couldn’t see the would-be assailant’s face but was able to grab him by the hair.

Chappelle referenced the numerous people who reached out to him following the incident, including Louis C.K.

“A lot of people love me, it turns out,” he said, just before Rock joined him onstage.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle told Rock, referencing Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Rock then took the opportunity to fire a barb at the erstwhile Fresh Prince.

“I got smacked by the softest n—- that ever rapped,” he joked.

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx Helped Fend Off Dave Chappelle Attacker During Hollywood Bowl Show

Chappelle also revealed that he talked the LAPD into letting him into the room where his alleged assailant — Isaiah Lee, 23 — was being held.

“I needed to talk to him,” Chappelle said, recounting how he asked Lee why he tried to attack him. Lee — whom Chappelle said seemed to be mentally ill — then told him a story about how his grandmother had been forced from her Brooklyn apartment due to gentrification, with his actions intended to bring attention to his grandmother’s situation.

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Releases Statement After The ‘Unsettling’ Onstage Attack

Chappelle ended his set on a somber note.

“I am in the [place] where you sat in the car with Biggie Smalls as he died,” Chappelle said, addressing Combs in the audience.

“I hate this city,” he added, and then exited the stage.