Starring in the movie adaptation of “Wicked” is a huge opportunity.

On Friday, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” guest host Tiffany Haddish welcomes actress Cynthia Erivo, who talks about taking the lead as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande in the upcoming film.

“Now this is huge. You are starring in the movie ‘Wicked’,” Haddish said. “Oh my gosh, how exciting is that.”

“Very exciting. It’s really, really exciting. It’s really cool,” Erivo told her. “It feels like it might be the role of a lifetime.”

When Haddish learned that the film still hasn’t been fully cast, she hinted, “You know I can sing a little bit.”

“Didn’t you see the cogs turning?” Erivo joked, to which Haddish said she could play a “flying monkey of sorts.”

“See now you’re getting me thinking, you’re getting me thinking,” the guest laughed.

Late last month, director John M. Chu announced that “Wicked” will actually be split into two parts for release in 2024 and 2025.