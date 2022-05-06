This Thursday was a very special one, with May 5 the annual Mexican day of celebration known as Cinco de Mayo.

That came through loud and clear during James Corden’s “Late Late Show” monologue when he interrupted the proceedings to point out some clinking sounds that could be heard in the background.

“What’s that noise?” says the irritated host, as the camera pans to reveal Benedict Cumberbatch and his “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” co-star Elizabeth Olsen behind the talk show set’s bar, clutching bottles of tequila.

“James, hi, we just didn’t see you there,” says Olsen, while Cumberbatch adds, “Yeah, sorry, didn’t see you darling — don’t mind us.”

After introducing the stars, Corden reminds them that he’s “in the middle of something” at the moment.

“That’s funny,” responds Cumberbatch, “because we’re in the middle of something too, James.”

“Who wants some margaritas?” Olsen then asks the audience. “Cinco de Mayo, baby!” says Cumberbatch.

Things go downhill from there as Corden attempts to soldier on with his monologue while Cumberbatch and Olsen continually interrupt as they fire up the blender to make celebratory margaritas — until another Cumberbatch interrupts the show to reveal the actor behind the bar “is evil me from another multiverse.”

“Oh my god! That’s evil Elizabeth Olsen?” declares Corden.

“No, no, no, this is just normal me,” says Olsen between sips from her margarita.

The bit ends in mayhem as real Cumberbatch begins chasing his evil doppelgänger throughout the studio.