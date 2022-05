The royal family is putting aside what differences they may have to celebrate Archie Mountbatten-Windsor‘s third birthday. On Friday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s oldest child turned another year older, and his relatives in the United Kingdom were quick to pay tribute to the toddler on social media.

Queen Elizabeth II‘s Twitter page posted a photo of Her Majesty and Prince Philip greeting Archie when he was just a baby. Also in the photo is Meghan, who is holding her son, Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, and Harry. “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!” the caption reads.

Happy Birthday Archie! 🎈 https://t.co/QGuh4kNfMr — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2022

As for Archie’s grandfather, Prince Charles, a photo was posted to his Instagram Story that shows the Prince of Wales looking over at his grandson as a baby in the arms of Harry.

“Happy Birthday Archie!” Clarence House also wrote on Twitter.

Even Prince William, who is still said to be at odds with Harry, and Kate Middleton posted a sweet tribute to their nephew.

“Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd birthday today,” read a message under a photo of the royal family.

Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/akikWvRfDh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2022

While Harry and Meghan, who live in Montecito, California, were just in the U.K. last month ahead of the Invictus Games, it’s only been reported that he visited Queen Elizabeth. At the time, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that Harry is looking into using a mediator to mend his relationship with William.

“It was something that he had suggested to his father,” Nicoll explained. “He’s made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with “Today”s Hoda Kotb, Harry revealed how he speaks to his son about his and William’s late mother, Princess Diana. To see what he said, check out the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Prince Harry Shares How He Talks to Archie About ‘Grandma Diana’

Prince Harry Says He’s Making Sure the Queen Is ‘Protected’

Prince Harry Reveals Daughter Lilibet Reached This Special Milestone