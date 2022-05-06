Jennie Garth is opening up about being diagnosed with early-onset osteoarthritis when she was 47.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, now 50, had X-rays and an MRI done after feeling stiffness in her fingers and hands and pain in her knees.

Garth told Insider of hearing her diagnosis, “I was like, I’m too young for arthritis.”

The publication reported, “Garth has the most common form of degenerative disease. It happens when the cartilage that protects the ends of bones wears down as time goes by. The irreversible tissue damage can lead to the need for surgery, such as hip, shoulder, or knee replacements.”

Trying to maintain a positive attitude, Garth insisted: “It was just a new, interesting development in my maturing.”

She added, “You don’t think of yourself as slowing down or anything stopping you from all the things you do every day.”

Garth, who said she finds that stretching and other types of movement such as playing golf or hiking with her dogs eases her symptoms, shared: “When you know what you’re dealing with physically, there’s always a workaround. I definitely don’t let anything limit me.”

The actress doesn’t take medication for her condition but said she often applies an over-the-counter gel which helps with the aches in her joints.

It’s been a few years since the diagnosis and Garth said it took time for her to feel comfortable to open up about her health issues.

“I didn’t want to be that person who talks about their ailments,” Garth, who previously revealed she’d been diagnosed with a leaky heart valve at the age of 30, told the publication.

She said in a bid to demystify the disease among younger people, “When you hear the word arthritis, you associate it with the elderly and people who are immobile who can’t live an active life.”