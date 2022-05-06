Click to share this via email

Words can’t bring Kelly Clarkson down.

On Friday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host performed a Kellyoke cover of Christina Aguilera’s iconic 2002 anthem “Beautiful”.

Staying true to the original version of the song, Clarkson started things off softly, backed by only a piano, before he full band came in halfway through for the song’s powerful bridge.

When the song was first released, it climbed the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2, and quickly became embraced as an anthem by members of the LGBTQ community.

Clarkson has covered Aguilera’s songs in the past, including taking on “Just a Fool” and “What a Girl Wants” for her Kellyoke segment.

The host has also recently covered hits by Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Radiohead and more.