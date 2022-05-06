Bad Bunny is excited about becoming a movie star.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the reggaeton hitmaker talked about co-starring with Brad Pitt in the upcoming assassin action-thriller “Bullet Train”.

As it turns out, some of the action with Pitt didn’t go quite as planned, as Bad Bunny revealed, “I f**ed up his face” during their fight scene.

He also said that shooting the scene took “a lot of effort,” and included a whole week of training to get the choreography down.

“But it is something that I love. I love to put something new to do,” the artist said.

“You know me. I’m a fighter. I’m a wrestler… [it was an] amazing experience,” he added. “Yo. Increíble. I was very excited. Mocionado. Proud because the experience was so good. The movie’s amazing. Brad Pitt is a[n] amazing guy. He was always so respectful and nice with me.”

The film, based on a Japanese novel, stars Pitt as an assassin ordered to collect a briefcase on a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto, but once on board he’s forced to face off against a number of other competing assassins.

Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lady Gaga, Brian Tyree Henry and Michael Shannon also appear in the film.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny is also set to play the lead in the Marvel superhero movie “El Muerto”.

“It’s crazy. Sometime[s] I can’t believe it yet. But it’s the result of all my work, about my being self,” he said. “I feel very happy about this character, this opportunity to be… Because it’s not about I’m going to be the first Latino making a role, it’s going to be about the first Latino main character. It’s the important thing. It’s something huge and it will be epic.”