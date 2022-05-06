Click to share this via email

Daniel Craig is the latest star taking on “The Colbert Questionert”.

Colbert told the “James Bond” actor he wanted to get to know him a bit better, so asked him a series of random questions.

Craig, who was on “The Late Show” a couple of months ago when he filmed the segment, was asked about his favourite sandwich (a BLT), the scariest animal (a black mamba snake), and more.

The star also revealed that, once or twice a year, he donated all his clothes to charity, along with many of his belongings.

Colbert joked, “So there’s at least 24 hours once a year that you’re stark naked, is what you’re saying?” to which Craig replied, “At least!”

Other Qs included “apples or oranges?”, “favourite action movie?”, “window or aisle?”, and “favourite and least favourite smells?”.

Craig also gave a sweet answer when asked what he thought happened when we die.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.