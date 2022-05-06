Click to share this via email

Tony Dow, best known for his role on 1950s sitcom “Leave It To Beaver”, has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to TMZ, Dow and wife Lauren made the announcement on Thursday, admitting they’re “heartbroken” to share the news.

While the couple didn’t elaborate on what type of cancer Dow has, they’re thanking fans in advance for offering prayers and support.

Dow portrayed Wally Cleaver, older brother of Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver (Jerry Mathers) on the beloved sitcom during the entirety of its run from 1957 to 1963.

As TMZ points out, this isn’t the first health woe to afflict Dow, now a sculptor, who was hospitalized for pneumonia last summer.