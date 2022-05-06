Ron Howard made his daughter Paige’s wedding day extra special by officiating the ceremony for her.

One of Ron’s other daughters, “Jurassic World” actress Bryce Dallas Howard, shared the details of the special day in an Instagram post and also revealed that she attended as a bridesmaid for her sister.

“Congratulations to the newlywed couple @paigecarlylehoward & @timmyabou!! 🥰♥️” she wrote.

The carousel of images included photos of the couple sharing their first married kiss and photos of the happy family with Ron, Paige, and Bryce posing together.

“♥️ Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can’t imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!⁣” she continued.

Bryce went on to thank the hair and make-up team that helped her sister get ready for her special day as well as thanking Hera Couture for providing the beautiful dress.

Of course, she saved the most gratitude for their special officiant.

“And last but not least, let’s give a round of applause for our incredible officiant @realronhoward 😉” she teased.

The new bride commented on the post gushing about the ceremony.

“It was everything and SO MUCH MORE a person could hope for! I think we may post the 25min ceremony video Tim’s grandma took… I just want anyone who cares to, to experience the magic with us! Holy moly, it was so beautiful and full of love !” Paige wrote. “We’ll see… dad did such an amazing job! You all made me feel deeply loved and special. I am still a little delirious with all the love, honestly.”

She finished out her comment by sending love in her sister’s direction.

“Love you Bryce so much ! Thank you for going to the wall to shower me in love and affection and celebration ! I will never have the words… It’s all just pure love I believe❤️ pure love and joy ❤️” said Paige.

The groom, Tim Abou-Nasr, celebrated his beautiful new bride in his post, writing, “We could not have been happier. Paige was the most beautiful bride and is now my beautiful wife! So grateful, so relieved, so in love. It was worth the wait!”

Ron joined the celebrations by sharing a photo of the ceremony on his Instagram page with a photo of the beautiful wedding altar made of wood.

He captioned the post, “Our Paigey looked like the flower goddess she truly is in one of the most beautiful gowns I have ever seen.”

Paige and Tim were married in Central Park in New York on Sunday.

Ron shares Paige, Bryce, Reed, 35 and Jocelyn, 37, with his wife Cheryl.